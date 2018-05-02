Police confirm man was tasered in Sheffield street

A man was tasered following a police chase in Sheffield this morning.

The 23-year-old was hit with a taser dart in Hillsborough during a police pursuit through the city suburb.

South Yorkshire Police said the man was being followed while he was driving a white Saab, which was stolen from Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, on Monday.

A force spokesman said when the Saab pulled over the driver was 'aggressive' towards officers.

She said: "A 23-year-old man has been detained following a pursuit in Sheffield this morning.

"At around 8.30am this morning, police began pursuing a white Saab, along Middlewood Road.

"The Saab was reported as stolen from the Broomspring Lane area on Monday.

"The vehicle was stopped on Leppings Lane where the driver of the car got out and became aggressive towards officers, resulting in one of the officers deploying their taser.

"The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle."