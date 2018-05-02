Doncaster street cordoned off by police

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on Park Road, Mexborough, this morning
A street in Doncaster is cordoned off this morning because of a police incident.

Park Road in Mexborough has been taped off by police officers and there are a number of fire engines on the street.

 Details of the incident being dealt with have not yet been released by the emergency services.

