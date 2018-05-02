Man 'tasered' by police in incident in Sheffield, onlookers claim

A man was reportedly 'tasered' by the police during an incident in Sheffield this morning.

Shocked eyewitnesses claim police officers used a taser dart to apprehend a man close to the Rawson Spring, Hillsborough, this morning.

They said the saw the man lying down on the ground in Langsett Road for a time before he was escorted to a waiting police car.

Their reports have not yet been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police but video footage circulating on social media show a number of police officers surrounding a man in Hillsborough and escorting him to a police car.

Officers blocked the road with their cars while they dealt with the incident.

George Smith, posted on Twitter, said: "Just walked passed The Rawson Springs at Hillsborough. Looked as though the man laying in the tram tracks had been tasered by police. I’m told the man had been driving his car erratically down Middlewood Road. Police everywhere now."

A woman, known as 'Tamz' on Twitter, added: "Eventful morning. It was only 8:30 and I saw someone get tasered down the road from work after trying to escape a pulled over car."

Another man who saw the drama unfold said: "There was an incident near the Rawson Spring and from what I could gather there was a man on the ground who appeared to have been tasered.

"There was an abandoned car in the road plus officers in an unmarked car."

Trams and buses were suspended earlier while officers dealt with the incident.

They are running again but subject to delays.

More to follow.