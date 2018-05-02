Men with knife make threats on doorstep of house in Sheffield

Police officers are hunting two men who called at a house in Sheffield and made threats while brandishing a knife.

South Yorkshire Police said they called at a house on Hucklow Road, Firth Park, at 5.10pm on Monday and made 'threats of physical harm' to the occupier who opened the door to them.

No other details have yet been released.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.