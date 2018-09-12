Police confirm man was shot in Sheffield street

A man was shot in a Sheffield street in the early hours of this morning, it has been confirmed by the police.

South Yorkshire Police said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital after he was found with gunshot injuries in Wostenholm Road, Sharrow, just after midnight.

A man was shot in Wostenholm Road, Sharrow, this morning

He has since been released from hospital.

Detectives are treating the shooting as a ‘targeted’ attack.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 7 of September 12.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.