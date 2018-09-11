Motorist ‘drove on wrong side of road’ during 80mph police chase through South Yorkshire

A man has been jailed following a police chase through South Yorkshire, during which he reached 80mph and drove on the wrong side of the road.

Alexander Goddard was driving along Quarry Lane in Barnsley on August 15 when he failed to stop for police, who gave pursuit after a search revealed the Peugeot 307 in which he was travelling was uninsured.

The 28-year-old, of George Street, Worsbrough, led police on a lengthy chase, during which he reached speeds of over 80mph and drove on the wrong side of the road, weaving in and out of the way of oncoming traffic.

He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court last Thursday, where he was sentenced to a total of 18 months behind bars after admitting dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He was also banned from driving for a total of three years and nine months.

PC Greg Brice, from Barnsley's Tasking Team, said: “Goddard drove through Hoyland, into Wombwell, and then eventually into Darfield as officers pursued him.

“The police helicopter was also utilised as we followed Goddard, who drove erratically and at speed, reaching over 80mph at times, as he weaved through oncoming vehicles in an attempt to evade police.

“When he eventually came to a stop on a grassed area in Darfield, just off Upperwood Road, he ran from the vehicle, in a further attempt to avoid arrest. We had already identified him as the driver from extensive dashcam footage and he was arrested at the scene.

“Thankfully, no one was injured by Goddard’s erratic driving but they easily could’ve been. He is a dangerous and careless driver, who was already banned from driving when we arrested him.

“I’m pleased that has not only been given a lengthy ban but also over a year behind bars for his actions.”