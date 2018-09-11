Killer still at large four weeks after fatal stabbing in Sheffield

The killer of a Sheffield man stabbed to death in a city alleyway is still at large four weeks to the day after the knife attack.

Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was stabbed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14.

Kavan Brissett

Medics and passers-by battled to revive Kavan at the scene of the stabbing and he underwent emergency surgery but died in hospital four days later when his life support machine was switched off.

He was with relatives up until an hour before he was attacked but detectives have not yet revealed why Kavan was on the Langsett estate at the time of the stabbing.

They are treating it as a targeted attack.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the attack and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

They have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives are also searching for another man who they believe could hold vital information about the stabbing.

Ahmed Farrah, 29, who is also known as Reggie, is said to know he is wanted by detectives but is evading arrest.

He is known to frequent the Broomhall area.

Detectives have warned that anyone found to be helping him hide faces prosecution.

Anyone with information about the murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 01709 4827 of August 14.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.