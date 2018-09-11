Man arrested over Corporation stabbing as club bosses vow to change search policy 

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, following a stabbing at Sheffield’s Corporation nightclub.

Police were called to the Corporation nightclub on Milton Street, in the city centre, at around 1am on Tuesday, to reports an 18-year-old had been stabbed in the chest.

The man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition. A 21-year-old m an has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A licensing review was held today in the wake of the stabbing, and police say the club has now agreed to change their search policy.

Licensing officer, Sergeant Adam Wood said: “There was a positive and swift response from Corporation staff following the incident and they took the decision to voluntarily close the premise immediately.

“Following on from today’s meeting and licencing check, they have agreed to put new conditions in place surrounding their search policy as well as the training of staff. This will include measures during the upcoming Freshers’ Week for university students.

“The venue will re-open for business as usual today.”

An eyewitness who was in the nightclub told how panic erupted inside the venue, with people ‘running around’.

The clubber, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “It was a fairly quiet night and Corp was nowhere near full. Then everyone started running around saying somebody had been stabbed.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Det Insector Jamie Henderson, who is leading the investigation, said: “There were around 800 people at the bass-line event in Corporation nightclub last night and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw anything.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 33 of September 11.