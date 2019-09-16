Police close major Sheffield road after man falls out of car
A major Sheffield road has been closed by the police today after a man fell out of a moving car.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 16th September 2019, 11:20 am
Updated 3 minutes ago
South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were alerted to an incident on Derek Dooley Way at 10.15am and when police officers arrived at the scene they discovered that a man had ‘fallen out of a vehicle’.
The car was moving at the time but no other details surrounding the incident, on the outbound carriageway near Furnival Road, have been released.
The injured man was taken to hospital by ambulance.
More to follow.