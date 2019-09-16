Police close major Sheffield road after man falls out of car

A major Sheffield road has been closed by the police today after a man fell out of a moving car.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 16th September 2019, 11:20 am
Updated 3 minutes ago
A man was taken to hospital after falling out of a moving car on Derek Dooley Way, Sheffield, this morning

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were alerted to an incident on Derek Dooley Way at 10.15am and when police officers arrived at the scene they discovered that a man had ‘fallen out of a vehicle’.

CRIME: Body of man found in Sheffield park

The car was moving at the time but no other details surrounding the incident, on the outbound carriageway near Furnival Road, have been released.

Read More

Read More
Boy stabbed near to Sheffield playground

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The injured man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

LATEST: Teenager stabbed in Sheffield street was preparing to leave for university

More to follow.