Boy stabbed near to Sheffield playground
A boy stabbed in Sheffield last week was attacked close to a playground.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 16th September 2019, 10:33 am
The 17-year-old was found injured on Chancet Wood, Drive, Meadowhead, just after 3pm on Wednesday, September 11.
Officers dealing with an unrelated incident in the area discovered the injured boy, who had been stabbed in his back, and raised the alarm.
Detectives investigating the incident have revealed today that the boy was attacked on an area of open land close to a nearby playground.
They have also revealed that the incident is being treated as a ‘targeted’ attack.
Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and later released while police enquiries continue.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.