Ebony did not return to her home near Sheffield after school as expected.

Police are very concerned for the safety of a missing 16-year-old school girl who has not returned to her home near Sheffield as expected.

16-year-old Ebony was last seen at Chesterfield Bus Station just after 8.40am yesterday morning (Wednesday, May 8, 2024). She was due to attend school in Sheffield city centre but did not return to her home in Dronfield, near Sheffield, yesterday afternoon as expected

A police spokesperson said the force is ‘very concerned’ for Ebony’s safety.

“She was last seen wearing a grey blazer, white shirt, blue tie and dark shoes and has links to the Huddersfield area,” the spokesperson added.