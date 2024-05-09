Police are 'very concerned' for missing teen Ebony who was due to attend school in Sheffield city centre

By Sarah Marshall
Published 9th May 2024, 16:31 BST
Ebony did not return to her home near Sheffield after school as expected.

Police are very concerned for the safety of a missing 16-year-old school girl who has not returned to her home near Sheffield as expected.

16-year-old Ebony was last seen at Chesterfield Bus Station just after 8.40am yesterday morning (Wednesday, May 8, 2024). She was due to attend school in Sheffield city centre but did not return to her home in Dronfield, near Sheffield, yesterday afternoon as expected.

A police spokesperson said the force is ‘very concerned’ for Ebony’s safety.

“She was last seen wearing a grey blazer, white shirt, blue tie and dark shoes and has links to the Huddersfield area,” the spokesperson added.

Anyone who has seen Ebony is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the 999-emergency number with reference 1090-080524.

