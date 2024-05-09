Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The woman Paul Green attacked has been caused ‘severe’ psychological harm, a Sheffield judge has ruled.

“He wanted to break me, and I’m broken” - those are the chilling words of a woman whose fortitude has resulted in her rapist finally being brought to justice after years of waiting.

The woman Paul Green raped and abused told Sheffield Crown Court that the physical effects of the attack were so great that she struggled to walk, sit, and drive in the immediate aftermath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reading her statement to the court herself, as she appeared via video link, the complainant detailed how the psychological impact, which Judge Rachael Harrison described as ‘severe’, continues to persist years later, leaving her with post-traumatic stress disorder and affecting her professional, personal and family relationships.

Judge Rachael Harrison told Paul Green that he also forced the complainant to endure ‘additional degradation and humiliation’ during the course of the prolonged incident.

The complainant - who is entitled to lifelong anonymity - described how she was initially terrified of stepping outside, her fear of Green was so great; and is still too traumatised to return to Sheffield - where the offences were carried out - several years later.

The court heard that not only did the complainant have to give evidence in two trials, after the jury was unable to reach a verdict in the first one; but prior to the case even getting to court, she also had to appeal a decision by the Crown Prosecution Service not to bring charges against Green.

Judge Rachael Harrison told Green that he also forced the complainant to endure ‘additional degradation and humiliation’ during the course of the prolonged incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a hearing held on May 8, 2024, prosecutor, David Mackay, said this involved the use of both vomit and faeces.

“You used unpleasant, threatening and sexual language,”Judge Harrison told Green, aged 50.

This included telling the complainant he would ‘brand her,’ the court heard, before hitting her breasts, grabbing and twisting her nipples, hitting her to her groin and strangling her.

After Green carried out the violence, the complainant began to cry, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sure she began to be scared of you, and what you would do,” Judge Harrison said.

Green then proceeded to rape the complainant, and subjected her to other sexual offences.

The court was told that the pair - who began talking online before meeting in person two days prior to the offences - had discussed sexual boundaries with each other but his actions not only went ‘far beyond’ what had been agreed, but he knowingly carried out a sexual act the complainant had explicitly told him she did not, and would never, consent to.

Judge Harrison said that despite the pain the complainant was in, and had communicated to Green, he only stopped when he chose to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The complainant subsequently made her escape and went to be treated for her injuries at hospital.

Mr Mackay said Green knew the complainant did not drink alcohol very often and while she made herself drinks consisting of a small measure of spirits with a large amount of mixer, he made her at least one drink which was the opposite.

At the conclusion of his second Sheffield Crown Court trial in February 2024, Green, now of Main Road, Ravenshead, Nottingham, was convicted of one count of rape, one count of assault by penetration and two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without their consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green was also acquitted of one of offence of rape, and of one of assault by penetration.

Defending, Philip Bradley said that while he accepted the complainant had suffered psychological harm, he suggested that it was not over and above that which is caused through the sexual offences Green has been convicted of.

But Judge Harrison said the ‘severe’ psychological harm Green inflicted upon the complainant was ‘clear,’ both when she gave evidence during the course of the trial and when she read her statement to the court.

Mr Bradley said Green, who has no other convictions, knew he was to be sentenced for serious offences, and ‘an inevitable consequence of that he will go downstairs and will remain in custody for a considerable time’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He suggested the two offences the jury had acquitted Green of should have some ‘bearing on the sentencing exercise’.

However, Judge Harrison responded by telling Mr Bradley that she did not believe this was a case of ‘intermittent consent’ and would sentence Green on that basis.

Mr Bradley also asked Judge Harrison to consider the delay in the case being concluded and the burden that has placed upon Green, who he described as a ‘family man’.

He referred to the reference written to the court by Green’s wife, who was present during the sentencing hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the conclusion of his second Sheffield Crown Court trial in February 2024, Green, now of Main Road, Ravenshead, Nottingham, was convicted of one count of rape, one count of assault by penetration and two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without their consent

Judge Harrison jailed Green for 16 years, and told him he will be required to serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody, and will also be required to sign on to the sex offenders’ register for life.

“Take him down,” she said.