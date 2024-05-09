Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The woman detained by police yesterday has been re-arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

The area surrounding a Barnsley property where ‘suspicious items’ were discovered yesterday has now been made safe, as police confirm the incident is ‘non-terrorism related’.

A number of ‘suspicious items’ were discovered at a property on Brierley Road, Grimethorpe, Barnsley yesterday morning (Wednesday, May 8, 2024), as South Yorkshire Police (SYP) officers supported a Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU).

Speaking this afternoon (Thursday, May 9, 2024), Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley said: "We are now in a position to confirm that this is a non-terrorism related incident. We will continue to work closely with colleagues from the YHROCU to assist their ongoing investigation.”

A number of ‘suspicious items’ were discovered at a property on Brierley Road, Grimethorpe, Barnsley yesterday morning (Wednesday, May 8, 2024), as South Yorkshire Police (SYP) officers supported a Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit. Picture: Dean Atkins

A cordon affecting over 100 houses was initially put in place yesterday morning, resulting in the evacuation of residents, before being reduced to an area spanning just three properties last night.

Local residents who were originally evacuated were advised last night that they could return safely to their homes, and all roads in the area re-opened last night.

ACC Hartley added: "I would like to again express my gratitude and thanks to the local residents for their continued understanding and support. This would have been a distressing and disruptive incident for everyone affected.

“We want to reassure the community that your safety is, and always will be, our priority. Our officers still remain at the cordon, and if you have any concerns please do stop and talk to them. They are there to listen and help as best they can."

A 57-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Firearms Act yesterday. The female was further arrested on suspicion of possessiong with intent to supply Class A drugs, overnight.

Both individuals remain in police custody at this time, a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson confirmed. The SYP spokesperson also said ‘the area has been made safe by colleagues from the army's EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team.’

“We continue to work closely with our partners in the local area and are there to help and chat to anyone who has concerns.

“A small cordon surrounding three properties on Brierley Road still remains in place and is suspected to last for a further 24 hours while officers conduct searches,” the spokesperson continued.

The EOD and Military Ordnance Disposal (MOD) teams have left the scene.