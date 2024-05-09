Adrian Lane: Woman pleads guilty to causing Sheffield cyclist's death by dangerous driving
A Rotherham woman admitted killing a Sheffield cyclist during a court hearing held today.
Gillian Dungworth entered a guilty plea to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing this morning (May 9, 2024).
It follows a crash involving a car and bicycle on Ringinglow Road at 5.39pm on September 15, 2022. Cyclist Adrian Lane, aged 58, of Greystones Road died later the same day in hospital.
Adrian was returning to his Greystones home when tragedy struck.
The father-of-two had been about to start a new life with his sweetheart Monica Bolado in Spain.
The case has been adjourned and Dungworth, aged 40, of Marlowe Road, Herringthorpe, Rotherham, is now due to be sentenced next month.