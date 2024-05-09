Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The killer driver will now be sentenced next month.

A Rotherham woman admitted killing a Sheffield cyclist during a court hearing held today.

Gillian Dungworth entered a guilty plea to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing this morning (May 9, 2024).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows a crash involving a car and bicycle on Ringinglow Road at 5.39pm on September 15, 2022. Cyclist Adrian Lane, aged 58, of Greystones Road died later the same day in hospital

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows a crash involving a car and bicycle on Ringinglow Road at 5.39pm on September 15, 2022. Cyclist Adrian Lane, aged 58, of Greystones Road died later the same day in hospital.

Adrian was returning to his Greystones home when tragedy struck.

The father-of-two had been about to start a new life with his sweetheart Monica Bolado in Spain.