Police appeal for information over fatal collision in Barnsley

Police officers investigating a fatal collision in Barnsley are appealing for information on the whereabouts of the lorry involved before the crash.

A stolen lorry struck 58-year-old Jacqueline Wileman on Common Lane, Brierley, last Friday afternoon before hitting two parked cars and ploughing into a house on Park View.

Have you seen this lorry before?

The lorry, which was travelling towards Grimethorpe at the time, was being followed by a police officer.

Officers have released a CCTV image of the lorry involved in the hope of finding out where it was on the day of the crash and the days leading up to it.

They also want dash cam footage of the lorry from around the time of the crash.

Four Barnsley men have been charged over the death crash and are remanded in custody until their case reaches Sheffield Crown Court next month.

David Mellor, 48, is charged with aggravated vehicle taking along with Karn Hill, 23; Wayne Carroll, 29 and Alan Mawhinney, 53.

Mellor and Mawhinney are also charged with failure to provide a sample.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 266 of August 14 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Dash cam footage can be sent to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk

