Barnsley lorry crash: Police name victim as Jacqueline Wileman

A woman who died after being hit by a lorry which then crashed into a house in Barnsley has been named as Jacqueline Wileman.

Mrs Wileman, 58, was involved hit by a HGV on Common Road, Brierley at around 1.40pm on Friday.

Jacqueline Wileman

The HGV then travelled on to Park View, where it collided with the front of a house.

Mrs Wileman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family has released these pictures of her and have asked that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time. Relatives continue to be supported by specialist officers.

In a statement, they said: “We are grateful to everyone for their kind messages of condolence and support so far and would like to ask that you continue to respect our privacy as we come to terms with what has happened and grieve for Jacqueline.

“We would also like to express our thanks to those on Common Road and Park View yesterday, who assisted at the scene and ask anyone who was there, or who has any information, to please get in touch with the police so that they can bring those responsible to justice.”

Officers investigating the incident have also asked anyone with any video footage to get in touch.

Anyone who saw the incident or has video footage should email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 266 of September 17 in the subject title.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which in a statement, said: “We were notified by South Yorkshire Police about this incident at around 3pm and sent our investigators to the scene and to the police post-incident procedure to gather information and assess the level, if any, of our future involvement."