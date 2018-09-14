PICTURES: Woman dies after lorry crashes into Barnsley house ‘during police chase’

A woman has died after a lorry crashed into a house in Barnsley.

The tragic incident took place shortly after 1.30pm this afternoon on Park View in Brierley, Barnsley.

A police cordon in Barnsley, where a house has been left severely damaged after being hit by a lorry. Photo: PA Wire.

Three casualties were taken to Northern General Hospital with ‘traumatic injuries’.

South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that one female pedestrian died in the incident.

Officers also said four men had been arrested but would not confirm reports from people in the area that the lorry was being chased by police at the time of the crash.

Videos shared on social media of the aftermath of the collision appeared to show two men running away from the vehicle.

A lorry behind a police cordon in Barnsley, which severely damaged after crashing into it (photo: PA Wire).

A large section of the house has been destroyed and its internal fixtures and fittings can be seen from the street.

A cordon is still in place and the road currently remains closed.

More to follow.