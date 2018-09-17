Four men from Barnsley remain in custody after horror crash leaves pedestrian dead

Four men remain in custody today, following a hearing at Barnsley Magistrates court over a horror crash which left a pedestrian dead.

David Mellor, 48, appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court today alongside 53-year-old Alan Mawhinney, 29-year-old Wayne Carroll and 23-year-old Karn Hill, charged with aggravated vehicle following the collision in Brierley on Friday afternoon.

During the collision, the stolen lorry struck and killed 58-year-old pedestrian Jacqueline Wileman before it crashed into a house.

Mrs Wileman was struck at around 1:40pm on Common Lane as the lorry was travelling towards Goldthorpe. The lorry was being followed by a police officer in an unmarked car at the time.

After colliding with Mrs Wileman the lorry went on to hit two parked cars before careering into a house on Park View, causing significant damage to the property.

Mellor and Mawhinney are also charged with failing to provide a sample.

All four men have been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on October 15.

Police officers are continuing with their investigations following the incident and want to hear from witnesses.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct are also investigating.

Chief Superintendent Scott Green, District Commander for Barnsley, said: “I fully realise the impact this incident has had on our local community and I’d like to thank them for their support and patience, as officers continue with their enquiries.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone with information about what happened.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 266 of August 14.