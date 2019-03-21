Police and firefighters are at a bus terminus in Sheffield this morning after an early morning incident.

Emergency services were called to the Herdings bus terminus on Raeburn Road, Gleadless Valley, at around 6am.

Police and firefighters are at the Herdings bus terminus in Sheffield this morning

APPEAL: Girl who led vicious gang attack on Doncaster woman hunted by police

CRIME: Man lied to police after being found with knife in Sheffield street

A bus and bus stop are taped off and emergency services remain at the scene.

READ MORE: Raids at Sheffield clothes shop are not linked, say police

First South Yorkshire said there was some ‘anti-social behaviour’ at the terminus and some bus services have been disrupted.

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

More to follow.