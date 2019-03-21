Police and firefighters are at a bus terminus in Sheffield this morning after an early morning incident.
Emergency services were called to the Herdings bus terminus on Raeburn Road, Gleadless Valley, at around 6am.
A bus and bus stop are taped off and emergency services remain at the scene.
First South Yorkshire said there was some ‘anti-social behaviour’ at the terminus and some bus services have been disrupted.
Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.
More to follow.