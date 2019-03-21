Have your say

A man provided false details after he was found with a knife when stopped by the police in a Sheffield street.

The man was stopped by officers in Ellesemere Road, Burngreave, on Monday and when he was searched he was found to be carrying a lock knife.

He initially provided false details but when he later admitted his real name, officers discovered that he was wanted for failing to appear at both Sheffield Magistrates’ Court and Sheffield Crown Court.

He was charged with possession of a knife.

Officers found the man carrying the knife despite a high profile crackdown on knife crime the previous week.

Operation Sceptre saw officers out in force across the city looking for those armed with blades and searching areas of open land for hidden or discarded weapons.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We will continue to find and prosecute those who carry knives.”