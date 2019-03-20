Detectives investigating a series of raids at a Sheffield clothes shop are not linking the offences.

Designer clothes shop Harrison, on Ecclesall Road, is to close at the end of March after 33 years in business following a series of raids since December.

A clothes store in Sheffield is to close after a number of raids

The owners say the shop has been targeted six times since December 8 and they can no longer cope with the ‘continued emotional turmoil and financial loss’.

They said it is ‘heartbreaking’ for the business to have been ‘destroyed’ by criminals.

In the latest break-in, on Thursday, March 14, a vehicle was driven into the shutters at the front of the store and crooks who gained entry escaped with a haul of clothing.

South Yorkshire Police records show four other recent break-ins.

On December 8, the store was raided after offenders drilled into the side of the wall to gain entry.

Three days later a vehicle was reversed into the front of the premises, damaging the metal shutters and smashing the glass doors.

On Boxing Day 26 offenders gained entry to the store via a first floor window and on February 23 offender left with a quantity of clothing after grabbing items and jumping into a vehicle parked outside.

One suspect was interviewed over the incident on December 11 but was not charged.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Since the incidents, South Yorkshire Police have installed CCTV inside the store, and an ongoing CCTV trawl is underway to try and ascertain the make and model of the vehicle used in the latest incidents.

“The crimes are not being linked at this time.”

CRIME: On-the-run drug smuggler hunted by National Crime Agency after absconding from prison in Doncaster

SHEFFIELD TESCO STABBING: Everything we know nearly 24 hours after attack

POLICE: One in four hate crimes in South Yorkshire go unsolved

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

