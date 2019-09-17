Police alerted to herd of cows on the loose in Sheffield suburb
Police officers were deployed to a Sheffield suburb this morning following reports of a herd of cows on the loose.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 07:20 am
Updated 13 minutes ago
The cows were spotted on Bradway Road and Mickley Lane, Totley.
Officers located the owner and the cows were moved into a nearby field.
It is believed that some cars may have been damaged by the loose cows.
Anyone affected should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 59 of September 17.