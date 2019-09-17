Police alerted to herd of cows on the loose in Sheffield suburb

Police officers were deployed to a Sheffield suburb this morning following reports of a herd of cows on the loose.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 07:20 am
Updated 13 minutes ago
A herd of cows was on the loose in a Sheffield suburb in the early hours of this morning

The cows were spotted on Bradway Road and Mickley Lane, Totley.

POLICE: Boy attacked by man in car in South Yorkshire village

Officers located the owner and the cows were moved into a nearby field.

Read More

Read More
Body of man found in Sheffield park

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It is believed that some cars may have been damaged by the loose cows.

COURT: Sheffield sex attacker's jail term extended for trolling victim online

Anyone affected should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 59 of September 17.