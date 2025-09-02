This is the moment a Sheffield five-year-old crossed the finish line in his mission to walk a marathon so he can see his favourite park rebuilt.

Big-hearted Sheffield youngster Harry Kealey crossed off the final mile of his four-week challenge on Sunday (August 31) in his effort to see Mosborough’s Plumbley Park restored to its former glory.

Five-year-old Harry Kealey has spent four weeks tackling his own ‘walk-a-marathon’ challenge to raised money for Plumbley Park, in Mosborough, Sheffield. | Amy Kealey

The mammoth undertaking for charity - which has seen Harry put in the steps with a specially made neon green t-shirt complete with QR code - has raised over £1,700 for the park, smashing his original goal of £500.

Harry’s friends and family were at the finish line on Sunday where they held a ribbon to mark the end of his journey.

Mum and dad Amy and James said they have been “blown away” by people’s kindness, with businesses offering the young go-getter a free child’s sports massage and meals out to celebrate.

Harry's friends turn out at the finish line near Plumbley Park to see the five-year-old go-getter complete his challenge on August 31, 2025. | Kealey Family

Mum Amy said: “He’s loved every second of it - he’s been here, there and everywhere doing his walks. He always wants to get out and do more.

“We went to Longshaw Estate and people kept stopping him to ask what he was doing, and even donating on the spot.

“It’s been so lovely to see and he’s been so proud of himself.”

Plumbley Park has been at the centre of a huge fundraising effort by the Mosborough community ever since its main climbing frame was condemned in May.

Harry crosses the finish line. | Kealey Family

A staggering £50,000 has been donated to restore the popular park, against an original goal of £30,000.

Harry’s mum Amy, secretary of the Friends of Plumbley Park fundraising group, said: “He absolutely loves the park, we’re there nearly every day.

“After the Friends group formed [in May], he must have heard me talking about it because he said he wanted to help fundraise too. I came up with some options like washing cars, but when I said he could do some walking he said ‘that one’.”

Harry with dad James and mum Amy. | Kealey family

All through the summer holidays, Amy and James have been there to see Harry put the steps in - and watch him learn in real time how far 26.2 miles is, and how much you can get with £1,000.

Amy said: “Every time I tell him more money has been donated his face lights up, and I think he does know that it’s a lot - you can buy a lot for £1,000.

“It’s been lovely to see - I would rather see him out enjoying a walk then indoors glued to the screen.”

“Our park is such a special place for so many people, and together, we will get it back. Mosborough, as a community, has come together in such a special way to support this cause. Every single person who has been part of this should feel so proud. I’m so proud to call Mosborough my home, and I will forever be grateful.”