An appeal to restore a park loved by Sheffield schoolgirl Elemie Wainwright has raised over £50,000 with thousands more on the way.

It’s been two weeks since the residents of Mosborough celebrated the life of Elemie, 11, who died in a collision with a van in June. Hundreds turned out dressed in pink to mourn the young girl and flooded the streets with colour.

Elemie Wainwright, pictured here playing on Plumbley Park. Elemie was tragically killed in a collision with a van on June 12, leaving the Mosborough community and all of Sheffield in shock. | Wainwright Family

Now, a fundraiser launched by a community group and championed by Elemie’s mother, Jodie, to restore the climbing frame at Elemie’s favourite park has smashed through its target and reached over £52,000.

In a post on the Mosborough Community Group Facebook page on July 13, Jodie shared how well wishers have donated thousands at a time, while contractors have offered to do the work for free.

Mourners wearing pink line the pavement in Mosborough for Elemie’s funeral on July 1, 2025. | Dean Atkins

She wrote: “The park will be so beautiful.

“Thank you to every single person who’s donated. Keep sharing.

“We have also had offers in of companies/ certified contractors willing to complete works free of charge if allowed.”

Jodie wrote that over £30,000 has come from a GoFundMe set up by the Friends of Plumbley Park, which was launched prior to Elemie’s death after the popular playground’s climbing frame was condemned in May.

Another £388 has come from bucket rattles, while family friend Ben O’Leary arranged an offline collection that raised an astonishing £18,565.

More fundraisers are also on the way.

One Sheffield five-year-old boy has pledged to walk the equivalent of a marathon, while a sweet/bracelet sale will reportedly be held Mosborough Primary School on the last day of term.

The Friends of Plumbley Park group, which was formed by parents and community members just days after the climbing frame was closed by the council, says estimates to build new equipment start at £30,000.