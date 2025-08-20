Work to start soon on Sheffield park playground in memory of little girl

A community group, the Friends of Plumbley Park, has decided to try and save the popular Sheffield park after the playground has been “condemned”. Sheffield councillor Kurtis Crossland is pictured on the left with group members. Picture: LDRS

A Sheffield park Friends group who have raised money to replace “dilapidated and missing” playground equipment should soon start seeing the results of their efforts taking shape.

The newly-formed Friends of Plumbley Park in Plumbley Lane, Mosborough have worked with the local community to raise more than £50,000 to pay for new play equipment and floor safety surfacing. Old, wooden equipment will be replaced, plus a climbing frame that had to be removed earlier this summer.

As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the money has been raised in memory of local girl Elemie Wainwright, who was killed in a road accident nearby. She loved playing in the park.

Fundraising is still taking place to make further improvements.

The budget for the scheme was approved on Monday (August 18) by a meeting of the council’s finance and performance policy committee.

Another £7,400 will come from funding contributed to Sheffield City Council for community improvements by building developers, under what is known as a section 106 agreement.

A report to the committee said the project involved the council’s South East Local Area Committee, which developed a community plan through consultations with residents, community groups and other interested parties.

The report added: “Plumbley Park’s playground is a much-valued space; however, the wooden play equipment is approaching end of life and in June 2025 the main climbing unit was removed due to it being unstable and therefore a significant health and safety risk.

“The project is therefore to deliver play opportunities that are ultimately replacing missing and dilapidated equipment with more robust and durable metal equipment that meets modern standards with improved inclusivity.”

Children should be enjoying the new equipment by December.