A community group has come together to save a popular Sheffield park after the playground was given“end-of-life” status.

The Friends of Plumbley Park in Mosborough was established after the playground was deemed dangerous.

Anna Brown, the chair of the Friends of Plumbley Park, said the group has about £55,000 in its coffers now, although this alone will not be enough as the park has been classed as “end-of-life” (which means the units could fail next month or in six months, no one knows).

The majority of the funding was donated to them, she said, when a couple of weeks after the group was established and talks had been held with Sheffield Council, local girl, Elemie Wainwright, aged 11, died after being hit by a van in the Sheffield village.

Anna said Elemie’s parents had started a GoFundMe and raised about £30,000 in their beloved daughter’s name and then family and friends raised more than £18,000.

The family is donating the cash for the park where Elemie loved playing and spending time.

“This was one of Elemie’s favourite places”, Anna further explained.

Anna added what happened to Elemie and what was happening with the park had moved the local community. The families and neighbours have really come together, she said.

Councillor Gail Smith explained that said some of the playground equipment – everything but the metal equipment – had been “condemned”.

She, however, added the park was popular and as a grandma she described it as one of the nicest parks in the area where children can spend time.

Coun Smith said: “There is plenty of room, plenty of space… We’ve got to make this better than it was.

“We’re very lucky that we’ve got a good set of community parents who are absolutely passionate about making sure that this park is safe and made better for the future.”

Coun Kurtis Crossland, the chair of Communities, Parks and Leisure Policy Committee, said: “It’s been quite a shock, wasn’t it, when at first we heard about equipment being condemned but quick reaction from officers and, of course, a local community stepping out to, I suppose, take charge of their own neighbourhood.

“That’s quite important, isn’t it? You can’t have the town hall doing everything for everybody because you end up doing things that people don’t want.”

Plumbley Park is a green space. It’s safe. It’s inclusive, the parents say. But it needs upgrading for the sake of the children.

The work will be carried out at the playground in phases. The plan is to replace the climbing unit, the toddler unit and then the trim trail as well. It will take some time but the thinking is the park could be ready by Easter.

For that, however, more funding is needed – even though the Local Area Committee has chipped in too and the community group will apply for some grants, Coun Smith admitted it was going to take more than £50k.

Anna explained that the Friends of group will apply for Community, Infrastructure and Levy (CIL) but first they would need a plan from the council’s parks department to connect with a number of playground equipment providers for quotes.

So the next step is in order to raise more money to hold a Family Fun Day on September 6 at Mosborough Miners, where people can participate and support a good cause.

Football, games, a raffle and much more will be on offer.

There will also be a ball on November 14 and the organisers are asking for donations of big ticket auction prizes. The group asks if you want to help, please get in touch by emailing [email protected]

The Friends of Plumbley Park’s secretary, Amy Kealey’s son, Harry, is also raising funds for the cause.

The five-year-old is walking the equivalent of a marathon and is due to finish his mammoth feat at 11am on August 31 at the park.