7 film and TV locations in and around Sheffield that make for great days out, including Mission Impossible
From The Full Monty and Doctor Who to Pride and Prejudice, lots of films and TV shows have been shot at beautiful and fascinating locations around Sheffield and the Peak District
Sheffield and the neighbouring Peak District have the perfect combination of stunning landscapes, historical buildings and big city buzz to make them a big lure for film and TV directors.
Big and small screen hits like The Full Monty and Doctor Who have been shot at locations across the city, from Sheffield's famous Park Hill flats to an old industrial site near Meadowhall. Tom Cruise is among the big stars to have visited the Peak District, during filming for the Mission: Impossible movies.
A new book has been published to help film and TV buffs visit film and TV locations across the UK and Ireland, including those in Sheffield and the Peak District, and learn more about the areas to help bring their favourite shows and movies to life.
On Location, by Peter Naldrett, takes culture vultures on a tour of the UK, pinpointing the filming locations for hits including Harry Potter, Trainspotting, The Crown and James Bond film Skyfall. You might want to use it to make a pilgrimage to the site of your favourite movie scene or to find a nearby day out with a difference when you're on holiday.
Peter grew up in Sheffield and describes how he was always 'fascinated' when his city appeared on the big and small screen. "Along with the rest of my junior school class, I was terrified when the city was obliterated in Threads," he said. "As I got older, I laughed and also felt sad at the portrayal of The Full Monty, went to have a nosy when the cameras rolled in for This is England, picked out landmarks in Four Lions and loved the city’s scenes in Doctor Who."
Below are the film and TV locations in Sheffield and the Peak District which are featured in the book, with a little bit about them, though there's much more background in the book.
On Location, by Peter Naldrett, is out now, priced £20.