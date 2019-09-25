Photographer's livelihood at risk after theft of equipment from Sheffield car park
A photographer’s livelihood is at risk after the theft of his camera equipment from a car park in Sheffield.
David Duffin, who has been a full time freelance photographer since he finished his degree in film and media production at Sheffield Hallam University three years ago, had £6,000 worth of equipment stolen from the boot of his car last Thursday.
The 23-year-old, of Manor, was on his way to a photo shoot when he parked up on the car park outside Tesco on Savile Street, Burngreave, last Thursday, leaving his equipment in the boot.
When he returned to the car he did not realise that that it had been broken into and that his equipment has been taken because there was no sign of forced entry.
It is believed the culprit used a illegal device which bypasses keyless entry security systems.
A police investigation into the theft is under way.
David has set up an online Go Fund Me page to help replace his stolen equipment, which includes a brand new laptop he had just bought that day.
Friends have loaned him spare equipment to help him continue working but he said he needs his own long-term.
“This is my livelihood we are talking about, whoever did this has taken everything I need to do my job,” he said.
“As soon as I realised it had been taken I went back to Tesco and spoke to security there to secure CCTV footage for the police, which is being reviewed, so I hope it was all captured.
“I have called and visited every second hand shop and cash converter type store I can think of in Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster and I have been online looking at all the usual sites for people selling things on, but haven’t found anything yet.
“I don’t know whether I was followed after buying the laptop or if it was just opportunistic and someone got lucky. I just hope the CCTV got it all.
“It is really disappointing to have lost everything and I am grateful to those who have donated to help me.”Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 14/142416/19.