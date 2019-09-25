Men arrested in stolen car with machete inside

Two men were arrested when police officers pulled over a car which was found to be stolen and which had a machete inside.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 07:51 am
Updated Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 07:52 am

South Yorkshire Police said officers from the Rotherham North neighbourhood policing team pulled over a car they were suspicious about and checks later revealed it to be stolen.

When they searched the vehicle officers found a machete inside and arrested two occupants.

