Men arrested in stolen car with machete inside
Two men were arrested when police officers pulled over a car which was found to be stolen and which had a machete inside.
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 07:51 am
Updated
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 07:52 am
South Yorkshire Police said officers from the Rotherham North neighbourhood policing team pulled over a car they were suspicious about and checks later revealed it to be stolen.
When they searched the vehicle officers found a machete inside and arrested two occupants.