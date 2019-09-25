Man armed with machete and car jack hunted by police over attacks in Sheffield suburb
A man armed with a machete and crow bar is on the run after attacks in which two men and a woman were assaulted and a car was damaged.
He carried out two attacks in Mosborough in the early hours of Sunday, September 22, with officers alerted to the first incident at 2.30am after a man was assaulted with a car jack in Queen Street, Mosborough.
South Yorkshire Police said the culprit is believed to have been carrying a machete at the time of the second attack.
