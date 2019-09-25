Man on bail over South Yorkshire baby death
A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a South Yorkshire baby remains on police bail 10 months on.
The man, who was 29 when he was arrested, was quizzed by detectives over the death of a nine-week old baby boy, who suffered a cardiac arrest in November and died three days later.
Emergency services were called to a house in Great Houghton, Barnsley, on November 30 and found a baby boy in cardiac arrest.
The baby was transferred to hospital but later died.
Read More
His death was initially treated as ‘unexplained’ but following a post mortem examination it was then treated as ‘suspicious’.
Further tests were ordered to establish the exact cause of death, which South Yorkshire Police said are still ongoing today.