Man on bail over South Yorkshire baby death

A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a South Yorkshire baby remains on police bail 10 months on.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 08:09 am
The man, who was 29 when he was arrested, was quizzed by detectives over the death of a nine-week old baby boy, who suffered a cardiac arrest in November and died three days later.

Emergency services were called to a house in Great Houghton, Barnsley, on November 30 and found a baby boy in cardiac arrest.

The baby was transferred to hospital but later died.

His death was initially treated as ‘unexplained’ but following a post mortem examination it was then treated as ‘suspicious’.

Further tests were ordered to establish the exact cause of death, which South Yorkshire Police said are still ongoing today.