Phlegm’s series of murals in a major Sheffield shopping area were a big hit, with one resident saying it helped to bring the neighbourhood “alive.”

Four works by the artist Phlegm were painted on walls and a security door near Hillsborough Corner in July, after the area’s ward Sheffield councillors put in some money from their local cash pot.

Speaking at the time, Toby Mallinson, one of the ward councillors, said having work created by a nationally recognised artist would help to “put Hillsborough on the map.”

When the top of one of the murals, depicting an owl being carried on a man’s shoulders, was ripped from the security gate of the Hillsborough Tap - taking the owl away from the artwork - people were “appalled” | Left: David Kessen; right: Daniel Ransome

A customer at the Pro Barber shop, where one of the works was created, said: “I can tell you, it really brings the place alive, you know. It makes a big difference to an area. It's fantastic work and you can't get enough of it. Hopefully a load of people will come around here and have a look at them.”

And so, when the top of one of the murals, depicting an owl being carried on a man’s shoulders, was ripped from the security gate of the Hillsborough Tap - taking the owl away from the artwork - people were “appalled.”

Posting on Facebook, the Hillsborough Tap said: “I am absolutely appalled to let you know that our art work from phlegm_art has been stolen.

“We went to significant effort and significant cost to have this piece placed in Hillsborough and now we are left with a gaping hole that we need to pay to have repaired.

“Whoever has done this you should be absolutely ashamed, not only stealing artwork that others enjoy but leaving costly damage for a small business to repair.”

Phlegm was informed of the theft, and set out to replace the stolen part of the mural. But instead of replacing it with an identical rendering of the missing owl, Phlegm instead depicted an owl’s skeleton, ensuring that the thief’s actions will not be forgotten - at least for now | Daniel Ransome

Thankfully, Phlegm was informed of the theft, and set out to replace the stolen part of the mural.

But instead of replacing it with an identical rendering of the missing owl, Phlegm instead depicted an owl’s skeleton, ensuring that the thief’s actions will not be forgotten - at least for now.

In response to Phlegm’s Instagram post about his response to the mural theft, user enso.enso.enso wrote: “Hahaha amazing! Love that it’s a skeleton now too!”

To which, Phlegm replied: “I’ll keep him like that until after Halloween, maybe then paint the fella back again.”

A1yson joked: “Ozempic claiming another celebrity victim I see,” in response to the owl’s skeletal appearance.

Replied Phlegm: “Easier for him to carry on his poor back at least.”