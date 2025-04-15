Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As Pets at Home announces a nationwide ban on rabbit sales over the Easter weekend, one South Yorkshire rescue centre has said the move is a positive step — but not nearly enough to tackle the growing crisis of abandoned rabbits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pets at Home rabbit Easter ban was introduced due to increasing concerns that families are buying rabbits on impulse during the holiday season, often as gifts for children, only to surrender them weeks later when the reality of care sets in.

Amy Ozembrook, Small Animal Manager and registered veterinary nurse at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, told The Star that while the ban is great, the issue goes far deeper than just a seasonal trend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great they’re doing something but it isn’t enough when there are just so many rabbits looking for a home. Pet shops need to do more,” she says.

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary has appealed for donations to help it house a huge influx of unwanted rabbits, which the charity says has left it at 'breaking point'

Amy explained that Thornberry, based across two sites in South Yorkshire including Todwick Road in Dinnington, is currently overwhelmed - with four to five times more applications to surrender rabbits than there is space to house them.

“We have a huge waiting list - fostering is a huge help, but what we really need are forever homes,” she says.

Every year, Thornberry sees a spike in unwanted rabbits following Easter, as people realise they are complex, high-maintenance animals - not the low-effort pets many assume them to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy says: “Lots of people get rabbits for their children but rabbits aren’t a pet for a child. They’re actually very hard work.”

With proper care, rabbits can live up to 15 years. They need far more space than a traditional hutch provides. Amy notes that traditional hutches are in-fact Victorian inventions that don’t reflect modern knowledge of rabbit welfare.

She adds: “They’re complicated little things, and they have huge personalities, just as much as dogs or cats,

“Sadly, many of the rabbits we see have been neglected, so it can take time for them to trust again. But once they do, their personalities really shine through - they’re amazing animals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the biggest misconceptions, Amy says, is that rabbits are affordable. While they’re often cheap to buy, the cost of keeping them healthy is significant.

“Vaccinations are around £100, neutering £200 and dental work can cost £200,” she explained. “Their diet is also more expensive than people think - and feeding too many nuggets can lead to obesity or dental problems, which can be fatal.”

Her message for anyone thinking of buying a rabbit this Easter is clear: “Get a teddy, get a chocolate - just don’t get a rabbit unless you’re really committed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Especially not for a child, because once they get bored, it’s incredibly difficult to rehome them. For the sake of the poor rabbits, please don’t do it.”

Despite the challenges, Amy says Thornberry is always happy to work with people who are serious about adopting a rabbit for the right reasons.

“If you’re knowledgeable and want to adopt, please do - it helps us out tremendously and gives a rabbit a loving home,” she said.

“If you have any questions, just come in and ask, we’re always happy to talk. You can also check out the Rabbit Welfare Association website for more advice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary has been rescuing and rehoming animals across South Yorkshire since 1988. With two sites - one at Ravenfield for dogs, horses and farm animals and one at Dinnington for smaller pets - the sanctuary has helped thousands of animals find a second chance at life.

To learn more about rabbit adoption or to make a donation, visit Thornberry’s website.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.