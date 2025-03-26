Helping Yorkshire Poundies: 'Shy’ French Bulldog rescued from abuse needs donations to fund her care

By Ciara Healy
Published 26th Mar 2025, 07:03 BST

Tilly the French Bulldog was rescued recently but after years of neglect she is in desperate need of veterinary care.

The five-year-old has captured the hearts of many, after being rescued from kennels for strays by Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies is a non profit organisation made up of a small group of volunteers that helps save dogs on death row.

“She is a shy and reserved little girl and she was overwhelmed by the noisy kennel environment at first,” a volunteer for the organisation explained.

Tilly the French Bulldogplaceholder image
Tilly the French Bulldog | Saving Yorkshire Poundies

Though Tilly’s exact past remains a mystery, it’s evident that she’s endured a lot.

Scars cover her front legs, and she appears to have a broken toe.

Tilly also shows signs of having several litters, a common experience for French Bulldogs that were overbred during the Covid pandemic when demand for the breed soared.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: “During Covid, French Bulldogs were massively overbred and sold for huge amounts, but now we’re seeing lots of them unwanted in stray pounds,”

“Thankfully, Tilly’s luck has changed, and she’s found a safe place to find sanctuary.”

Tilly the French Bulldogplaceholder image
Tilly the French Bulldog | Saving Yorkshire Poundies

However, rescuing Tilly comes with costs. To provide the necessary veterinary care, at least £300 needs to be raised for her treatment.

Donations are essential to ensure Tilly’s recovery and bright future.

Every contribution will help this sweet dog start her new life.

Visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website or Facebook page to find out more about Tilly and the charity.

