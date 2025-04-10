Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A once-stray cat named Boots has become a local celebrity and the star attraction at the Sheffield Cat Shelter’s Ecclesall Road charity shop.

If you’ve ever wandered into the Sheffield Cat Shelter charity shop on a sunny afternoon, chances are you’ve met Boots, lounging around like he owns the place.

Boots, a black and white stray turned local celebrity, has become the star attraction at the shop.

With his own loyal fanbase, and even custom merchandise, he’s living proof of how a bit of love can turn a rough start into a heart warming success story.

Millie Guthrie, began volunteering with the shelter over 20 years ago after adopting two cats from them.

She said: “He really is the face of the shop now- he’s a bit of a poseur and he absolutely knows he’s a celebrity.”

Millie said Boots relishes the attention from shoppers and joked: “We welcome anyone wanting to meet his majesty - he’s always ready to tend to his adoring public.”

Boots first showed up at the shop just over a year ago, in need of a friend.

Shop managers Stuart and Marie, who already had cats at home, couldn’t take him in - but they fed him, cared for him and gradually earned his trust.

They attached a tag and collar asking if he belonged to anyone, but after a month, no one came forward.

A trip to the vet confirmed that Boots was around five years old and otherwise healthy. Once he was litter trained, he was allowed to stay overnight - and from there, the shop became his home.

Now, you’ll find him curled up near the records, snoozing behind the till or waiting patiently by the door for a sunbeam to sprawl out in.

Millie said: “If you want to spot him just look for the nearest cosy corner, usually by the till or the records. Unless the sun’s out, then he’ll be outside, holding court.”

It’s a fitting twist of fate that Boots found his way to a shop that exists to help cats like him.

“It’s certainly ironic,” Millie said. “He sniffed out the one shop in Sheffield that champions cats and made it his own.”

Sheffield Cat Shelter has been doing just that for over a century. It was founded in 1897 by animal welfare pioneer Jane Barker, originally named Miss Jane Barker’s Home for Starving Cats.

Today, the shelter is based in Broomhall, and runs two charity shops - one at Hillsborough Barracks and one on Ecclesall Road, where Boots lives.

Millie said that while Boots’ story is a happy one, it’s also a reminder of how many other cats still need help.

“We were able to give Boots a home, but many cats aren’t as lucky, which is why supporting the charity shop is so important,” she explained.

The main shelter on Travis Place is currently housed in an old Victorian building that’s small, expensive to heat, and difficult to maintain.

“We all know cats love to be warm, but this means that keeping them happy in a cold building like that really racks up a bill,” said Millie.

The team is currently raising funds to move to a more modern, energy-efficient site - one that will help them care for even more cats, more comfortably.

So next time you’re near Ecclesall Road, pop into the shop and say hello to Boots - the most famous feline in town.

And maybe, while you’re there, pick up a mug with his face on it. After all, it’s for a good paws.

To support the Sheffield Cat Shelter or donate to their fundraising campaign, visit them in person or head online.

