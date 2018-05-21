Petrol bomb thrown at Sheffield police officers

A petrol bomb was thrown at police officers chasing two men on a Sheffield estate.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were dealing with an incident on North Hill Road, Southey Green, last night when they came under attack.

They spotted two masked men on the street and witnessed one of them throwing a brick through a car window and the other one lighting a petrol bomb.

When the officers approached the men the one with the petrol bomb ran off.

The other man then attempted to light another petrol bomb and hurled it at the officers, forcing them to take 'evasive action'.

As he ran through a garden on the street, officers followed but were met by flames on the path, blocking their route, which allowed the crook to escape.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers attend an address on North Hill Road late on Sunday night. While dealing with an incident they witness two masked offenders close by at another house.

"One of the two throws a brick at a vehicle window, the other lights a petrol bomb.

"Officers gave chase and the offender with the petrol bomb runs off. The other decides to run at officers attempting to light another petrol bomb. This was thrown towards officers who took evasive action.

"The second offender then runs down the garden of a house pursued by officers who were met by a fire on the pathway, assisting the offender's escape."