Sheffield football club hit by vandals - again

A junior football club in Sheffield has been hit by vandals for the second time in three months.

Volunteers at Tinsley Juniors FC said they are disappointed at the latest attack at their Bawtry Road ground in which nets were smashed to pieces and their tuck shop cabin was ransacked.

It is the second similar attack within three months and comes after a raid in October 2016 which left the club without any equipment after a storage unit was raided.

On that occasion thieves stole nets, respect barriers, balls, training equipment, a new grass cutting tractor and a gazebo.

Darren Large, from Tinsley Juniors FC, said: "This is the second time in three months and it is really annoying and disappointing for everyone connected to the club.

"It's just mindless vandalism. I don't know why anyone would want to do this.

"If local residents see anything please can they report it."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.