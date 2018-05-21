Concern for Sheffield man reported missing from home

A Sheffield man, aged 78, has been reported missing from home.

Gerald Green was reported missing earlier this morning after last being spoken to at 10pm last night.

Mr Green, who is also known as Keith, is thought to have left the Woodhouse Crescent area of Beighton sometime between then and 9.30am this morning.

He is thought to be wearing black shoes, black trousers and a navy blue jacket.

It is possible that he might be wearing glasses.

He has white hair and a bruised nose.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are concerned for his welfare and want to speak to anyone who has seen him either last night or today."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 345 of May 21.