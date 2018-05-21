Trio arrested over Barnsley murder remain in police custody

Three women arrested over the murder of a Barnsley woman remain in police custody this morning.

The women - aged 45, 57 and 71 and all from Barnsley town centre - were arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday.

They are being held following the discovery of the body of 42-year-old Claire Louise Smith in Union Street at 6.50am on Saturday.

South Yorkshire Police said a post mortem examination revealed Ms Smith died as a result of a 'very severe physical attack'.

Anyone with information should call 01709 443544.