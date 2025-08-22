Sheffield campaigner rejects council decision that parking on side road causes potential public danger

A Google Maps view of Montague Street in Sharrow, Sheffield, which a local resident is campaigning to have reopened for parking

The author of a petition calling for Sheffield City Council to reinstate parking in a Sharrow street said he rejects the council argument that there is a potential danger involved.

David Glass launched his petition after Sheffield City Council issued an 18-month vehicle prohibition notice for Montague Street off Cemetery Road, next to Sheffield General Cemetery. The notice cited “the likelihood of danger to the public”.

The petition, which has now been signed by 434 people on change.org and 11 people on the council petitions website, said Montague Street has long been a no through road and that parking was initially temporarily suspended for work to take place on the General Cemetery park.

The petition objects to its longer-term loss and claims the decision was taken with no proper public consultation.

Mr Glass said that, rather than parking on Montague Street being hazardous as the council says, parking on busy Cemetery Road is far more dangerous. He said there has been at least one accident recently.

“I’ve been out leafleting in the park and leafleting through people’s letterboxes. The vast majority don’t see the need of this,” he said.

Surgery

Mr Glass, who lives about a mile away from Montague Street, walks his dog in the park and is a patient at Porter Brook Medical Centre in nearby Sunderland Street.

He wants to be able to park on Montague Street again to use both facilities. Mr Glass said he has a serious heart condition and until recently hasn’t been able to walk uphill from the doctor’s surgery to his house.

He said his wife has also had major health issues so needs to visit the surgery regularly.

“When I first had heart surgery and braved walking back for the first time, I had to stop five times. If I could have parked in that space, I could have got there.

“I wasn’t entitled to a blue badge.” That would have allowed him to park on yellow lines.

Mr Glass believes that pro-cycling advocates who are involved with Cemetery Road Action Group have lobbied the council to maintain the parking restrictions.

Distrust

He said that his involvement with the street tree campaign left him with a distrust of council democracy and openness.

The council gave the following response to the issues raised by Mr Glass’s petition.

“Sheffield City Council understands that local residents care deeply about how public spaces are used, and we welcome feedback on decisions that affect their communities.

“The temporary parking restrictions on Montague Street were introduced as part of the wider works associated with the National Lottery Heritage Fund project at the General Cemetery.

“These restrictions were extended following requests from the Cemetery Road Action Group and local councillors, to allow time to explore a long-term plan for the space.

“Montague Street is a cul-de-sac that connects directly to the General Cemetery entrance, and there is strong local support – particularly from the Cemetery Road Action Group – for maintaining this area as a pedestrian-friendly public space.

“Their vision is to enhance the connection between Montague Street Open Space and the Cemetery, creating a more accessible and welcoming environment for all.

“We appreciate that there are differing views on this issue, and we will continue to listen to residents and community groups as we consider the future of this space. This will include consultation and engagement with the wider community.”