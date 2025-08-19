Residents warn of tragedy on Darnall’s ‘race track’ road used by drug-fuelled drivers

A Sheffield man fears a fatal crash is inevitable on a city road where cars regularly reach speeds of up to 75mph in a 30mph zone.

Ali Shah fears it is “only a matter of time” before a fatal crash takes place on Darnall Road, Darnall – warning that the dangers and his fears there are being overlooked.

Mr Shah, who lives on the street and works as a taxi driver, said he has repeatedly raised concerns with Sheffield Council, local schools and councillors, but claims his warnings have so far fallen on deaf ears.

“I see cars every single day doing 70 to 75 miles per hour – sometimes even more,” he said.

“One set of data showed a driver doing 105mph, it’s terrifying.

“If I had the time, I would sit outside and record every car – and I bet most of them would be speeding.

“Something needs to be done before, not after, a tragedy happens.”

“Like a race track”

Mr Shah said the problem is particularly bad in the evenings, between 6pm and 9pm, when young drivers treat the stretch as a race circuit.

He said there is also an issue with drug taking on a side road, just off from the main Darnall Road - adjacent to the old fire station.

On this road, Mr Shah claims young drivers take drugs, before speeding off.

“People come from outside the area because they know it’s a quiet spot,” he said.

“We call it balloon (Nitrous oxide) central - as soon as they’ve inhaled them, they start driving, high off their heads.

“They’re racing up and down, overtaking where the road widens. It’s like a race track.”

He added: “I’m a father myself. The local park isn’t far, but I wouldn’t dream of letting my kids walk there on their own because they’d have to cross this road.

“My sons are 10 and 11, and they’re at the age where it’s embarrassing having me with them all the time, but I can’t let them cross alone.”

He said he is especially worried for the children in the area, as there are also three schools on the road.

“At 3 o’clock, when hundreds of children from Oasis Academy, Phillimore School and High Hazels Academy are walking home, it’s just scary,” he said.

“There’s not even a lollipop lady to help them cross.”

Calls for permanent measures

Residents say temporary measures aren’t enough.

Mr Shah explained that when speed camera vans visit once a month, drivers behave completely differently.

He said that proves that cameras work, but something more permanent is necessary to maintain this behaviour.

Proposals have been put forward to install a speed plateau on Staniforth Road – kerb-to-kerb, 75mm high and 16m long – but Mr Shah believes the focus must also shift to Darnall Road.

“Why is it that the council can find millions of pounds for cycle lanes, but not for some speed bumps and CCTV cameras?” he asked.

“They’re even planning a cycle lane at the bottom of the road but unless speed is monitored, cyclists will be at even greater risk.”

He added that though speed bumps would be welcomed, cameras are the only thing he believes will truly drive change.

“Responsibility lies with the council”

Fellow resident and owner of a local gym, Syd Khaan agreed, saying local people feel abandoned.

“I’m not going to blame the police – what can they do? They can’t sit there all day,” he said.

“This is the responsibility of the council, they are our elected leaders. Our councillors come out for demonstrations and pretend they’ll do something, but in 10 years nothing has changed.”

Mr Khaan added that small fixes like side-road closures or more speed bumps could make a huge difference.

“These roads don’t just serve Darnall – they link to Attercliffe and the city centre. It’s an issue for the whole of Sheffield, not just here,” he said.

“Something has to change before there’s another fatality.”

“We don’t want to say ‘I told you so’”

Both Mr Shah and Mr Khaan stress that residents are willing to work alongside the council, police and schools to find a solution – but they feel time is running out.

After sending multiple emails to Sheffield City Council, and local schools about the issue, they are concerned at a lack of action.

Mr Shah said: “I don’t want to be the guy who says ‘I told you so’ after someone is killed, but that’s exactly how it’s looking.

“Something has to be done now to keep our children, families and community safe.”

When contacted about the issue, South Yorkshire Police said they are aware of the concerns regarding anti-social behaviour - including traffic offences and drug use in Darnall.

The force said they work in partnership with local organisations and residents, with officers carrying out frequent patrols in the area, including along Darnall Road, to address traffic offences.

In July, a targeted operation in Darnall also resulted in officers issuing over 30 Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) to drivers.

Acting Sergeant Lily Richmond, said: “No one should be made to feel unsafe in their community because of the thoughtless and dangerous actions of others.

“The support of the community is essential in our continuing efforts to combat antisocial behaviour, and I would like to encourage anyone who sees an offence taking place to contact us online or by calling 101. We will investigate every report that is made to us.”

Sheffield City Council has been contacted for comment.