“Everyone has a part to play in creating safer roads” say local officers after a road safety blitz.

A major police operation in Darnall has seen more than 30 drivers slapped with fines and vehicles seized, as officers crack down on dangerous driving and child safety violations in the area.

The targeted operation, carried out by South Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group, followed repeated concerns from residents and community leaders about risky behaviour on local roads – especially during the school run.

Officers issued Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) to dozens of motorists for offences including children not being properly secured in vehicles, drivers not wearing seatbelts, and some even getting behind the wheel without a valid licence.

Several cars were found parked dangerously, posing risks to pedestrians and other road users.

Three uninsured vehicles were seized on the spot.

Acting Sergeant Lily Richmond, from the Darnall and Tinsley Neighbourhood Team, defended the high-profile enforcement.

“We are often met with criticism for distributing fines to drivers, but the reality is these offences can cause serious injury and even death on our roads,” he said.

“Enforcement can give people the wake up they need to change their behaviour and create safer roads for everyone.”

Local PCSOs said they were particularly concerned after witnessing a number of parents driving with children unsecured or in unsuitable car seats.

The operation forms part of a wider push by neighbourhood officers to respond to resident concerns in Darnall, a ward which has seen ongoing issues with dangerous driving, speeding and anti-social parking.

Police are now urging all drivers to take road safety seriously, not just when they see a patrol car.

“We can educate, we can enforce, but we can’t be everywhere,” Sgt Richmond added.

Residents who spot persistent driving offences in their area are encouraged to report them to South Yorkshire Police via 101 or online.