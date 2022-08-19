Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1. A brave and inspiring superhero

Alfie Exelby, aged eight, had to visit the hospital in Sheffield many times for appointments and operations on his Kidneys. He eventually had to live with a suprapubic catheter, but young Alfie has not lost his youthful spirit. He is inspiring more like him not to be worried about hospital visits through his short story, Catheter Boy, a superhero with unique powers to defeat his enemies.

Alfies story has garnered the recognition it deserves with comedian Jon Richardson reading the tale in the CBeebies Bedtime Stories studio. The Gofundme page has already reached £540, succeeding the £500 goal.

Alfie Exelby, 8, from Sheffield, has used his experiences undergoing treatment at Sheffield Children's Hospital to write his own short story, 'Catheter Boy'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The increased cost of living throughout and after the pandemic has led to heartbreaking abandonment of many exotic pets, such as reptiles, snakes and lizards. After a number of African pythons were found in Graves park Sheffield, owners of Scales and Tails Sheffield, Debbie Voice and Declan Tormey offered a service to rehome exotic animals which people can no longer pay for.

A group of cyclists set themselves the challenge of a 258-mile journey from Sheffield to Somerset to raise money for a beloved veteran, Sergeant Major, Simon Ransom, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) last Christmas .They managed to complete the ambitious and exhausting challenge in just three days despite being novice cyclists. The fundraiser reached an impressive £7,090, smashing the target of £2,000.

Bradley Kirk, left, was due to jump from aeroplane in memory of his mum, Sylvia, pictured right, today to raise money for the carers who looked after her before her tragic death from cancer, aged 47. He is now set to go on October 8

Tom Collier loved football and that's how his friends and family wanted to remember him. The 24-year-old was a popular player among his teammates at local club Hammer and Pincers FC. Tragically he died after hitting a brick wall when driving his car to a game. A charity tournament was organised in which teams Tom would be up against. They played out a fitting tribute for him and raised over £3,500 which was donated to disadvantaged children.

Amy and Guy Smithson raised £6,000 to repay Sheffield Children’s Hospital for the lifesaving care of their six-week-old son Chester who suffered a respiratory arrest.

They held a festival-themed first birthday party, ‘ChestFest’, for Chester, which around 70 people attended, as well as a sponsored bike ride and a raffle. They even plan to increase the already impressive total with more events in the coming year.

Bradley Kirk was terrified of heights but now he is ready to face up to his fears in memory of his mother. The two were originally planning on going skydiving together but she tragically lost a battle with cervical cancer on April 29. Bradley wants to raise money for the treatment centre that helped her. An incredibly brave and kind act.