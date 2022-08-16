Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley was due to jump from an aeroplane in memory of his beloved mum on Tuesday, August 16 to raise money for the carers who looked after her before her tragic death from cancer, aged 47.

But now he faces a longer wait to get it out of the way, after switching the plan so he that can take the challenge with a number of others who share a desire to thank Rotherham Hospice for its care by chucking themselves out of a plane with a parachute strapped to them.

Bradley Kirk, left, was due to jump from aeroplane in memory of his mum, Sylvia, pictured right, today to raise money for the carers who looked after her before her tragic death from cancer, aged 47. He is now set to go on October 8

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley said: “The new date is October 8. I’ve been invited to do the skydive with Rotherham Hospice and their team who cared for my mum.”

A spokesman for the hospice said that the flight later this year would include a number of people who were supporters of the hospice, who wanted to help it raise money.

She said the hospice ran such fundraisers twice a year.

It means Bradley will take to the air from Hibaldstow, in North Lincolnshire, before taking the skydive.

Bradley’s mum Sylvia Kirk, originally from Gleadless, had originally wanted to do the jump with Bradley. But she lost a battle with cancer on April 29, after having previously thought she had beaten the disease.

Bradley, aged 24, from Norfolk Park, wants to complete the dream for his mum – and use it as a chance to raise money for those who helped her in her last months.

Sylvia was originally diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2018 – but quickly got the all clear because it had been diagnosed early.

However two years later, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She fought the illness and it was thought she had won her battle in November 2020.

But she was rediagnosed in February 2021 with a secondary form of cancer.

She spent her last days in Rotherham Hospice before losing her battle on April 29. Bradley said the hospice’s staff and volunteers took care of his mum in her final moments and ensured she was comfortable and painless.

He said: “My mum and I wanted to do a skydive, but neither dared to book it.

“I was terrified. We were looking to do it, but she became too ill to go ahead and do it. Even when he was bed bound, she still wanted to do it.

“She had no fear – she would have just got up and done it.

“I wish we had done the skydive when mum was still alive. I stuck by her side all the way through. When she was poorly, she then said ‘do it for both of us’.

“Mum would be giggling, and saying she’ll believe it when she sees it. I’m terrified of heights, and virtually passed out a quarter of the way up on the London