Tom Collier was on his way to play with his teammates from Hammer and Pincers FC on the morning of February 5 when his car left the road on Shepcote Lane.

Tragically, the 24-year-old struck a brick wall and died shortly afterwards.

Sheffield United fan Tom Collier was a popular figure on the local football scene before his tragic passing at just 24 years old (GoFundMe)

Now, over £3,500 has been raised in his memory following a friendly tournament organised by his loved ones.

The kickabout on July 17 saw 16 teams – many of whom would have taken on Tom on the pitch during his career – get involved in the six-a-side tournament at the home of Handsworth FC at Olivers Mount Football Ground.

Organiser Tyrone Wilson, 29, who used to play for Hammer and Pincers and was a former teammate of Tom’s, says the effort has raised thousands for disadvantaged children through the TC9 Foundation, which was set up after his death.

Tyrone told The Star: “I’m just overwhelmed at how many people came out to support Tom on the day.

Tom Colliers' teammates from the Hammer and Pincers pose with a TC9 shirt on the day of the tournament.

"Thank you to everyone for turning out. We hope everyone enjoyed the day."

The tournament – which was won by the FC S13 – was bolstered by a charity raffle, auction, a DJ and two live bands.

Speaking on the day, Tom’s mum Sara told The Star: "We're just really really thrilled at the amount of people that have turned up to support. It's amazing.

"Tyrone has been an absolute superstar.

"We can hope we can raise as much money as possible. We're hoping it will go towards less fortunate children within the sporting interest.

"Rather than going straight to a charity, we're going to be doing it ourselves. What we want to do is find a cause and be specific with where it will go.

"Today is all about Tom. We don't want anybody to forget him. He was an amazing person, really sporty and really, really popular."

The TC9 Foundation is a charitable organisation set up by Tom’s family to donate to good causes in his memory.

It takes its name from Tom’s initials and the number nine from his football shirt.