The Star reported last month how a number of African pythons had been found in Graves Park and it is believed the creatures, which are harmless to humans but cannot survive in cold weather, had been dumped by their owners.

Scales and Tails Sheffield, a pet-sitting and dog-walking service, has now urged people to reach out before they consider taking such a drastic step.

Scales and Tails Sheffield co-owners Debbie Voice and Declan Tormey with two royal pythons

Debbie Voice, who runs the business with her partner Declan Tormey, said she was aware of seven snakes having been found in Graves Park. She told how she understood people were struggling with the cost-of-living crisis but there was support available and she was willing to help.

“Please contact us at Scales and Tails Sheffield if you wish to re-home an exotic animal,” she said.

“We won't judge! We understand times are hard and these are expensive to keep with the cost of electricity going up. We will either take them on ourselves or find new homes but please please please don't dump them.”

Debbie Voice and Declan Tormey, of Scales and Tails Sheffield, with three of their snakes during an event at The Steel Cauldron cafe

Debbie added that it wasn’t just lower temperatures which could kill snakes and other exotic animals in the wild, as they are bred in captivity and lack the natural instincts needed to survive.

“If pet owners can no longer afford to look after their animals, there are plenty of people out there with the resources and the ability to look after those animals,” she said.

"They can speak to a vet or find a charity that deals with those sort of animals. We wouldn’t necessarily be able to house all the animals but we could certainly take them in for a short period of time before we get them to the right kind of people.”

Debbie also urged people to think seriously about the commitment required before buying a snake or other exotic pet.

The RSPCA said recently that it was concerned about exotic pets whose owners are affected by the rise in the cost of living.

“We are braced for a surge in abandonments once higher electricity bills start landing on people's doormats,” added a spokesperson for the charity.