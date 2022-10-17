An ambulance, paramedic and two police cars were reported to be at the scene after the collision on Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, which is understood to have happened early on Saturday afternoon.

The motorcyclist is understood to have been taken by ambulance to the Northern General Hospital following the collision.

Police sealed off Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, after a crash involving a car and a motorbike. Picture: David Jones

Residents said they saw the emergency services at around 1pm. They described the road as being sealed off by officers, police parking one of their patrol cars across the carriageway near the petrol station.

A spokesman for the Yorkshire Ambulance Serice said: “On Saturday, just after 1pm we received an emergency call about a collision involving a motorcyclist on Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross. An ambulance and rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

The driver of a car that was involved in the collision told The Star he had spoken to the motorcyclist’s family since the incident and had been told that he was not seriously injured, and was now out of hospital.

The motorist, who did not want to be named, said he had been in shock after the collision and was pleased that the injured man was not seriously injured in the incident. His car suffered damage in the collision.

One nearby neighbour said “I was worried about the motorcyclist – I really hope that the lad’s all right.”

It was the second incident to happen on the street in three days, according to residents. People living on the street said a cyclist was injured on the same road, just a short distance away, on Thursday.

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment and more information.