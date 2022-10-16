He was hurt after two cars collided on Abbeydale Road, with reports that one of the vehicles then crashed into the front of a shop along what is one of the city’s retail and hospitality streets.

It is not known if he was the driver or a passenger in the incident.

A teenager was taken to hospital after a serious crash on Abbeydale Road on Friday, police confirmed today. The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was seen landing at nearby Mount Pleasant Park. This file picture shows the air ambulance.

South Yorkshire Police today revealed details of the collision, which happened on Friday night.

The force said in a statement this morning: “Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between two vehicles on Abbeydale Road, at 8.30pm on Friday (October 14). An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with leg injuries that are not deemed life threatening or altering. The road was closed while recovery of the vehicles took place and reopened at 10.13pm.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was also seen arriving to assist at the incident. Eyewitnesses reported seeing it landing at nearby Mount Pleasant Park.

Firefighters were also on the scene for a couple of hours, freeing two people who had become trapped in vehicles as a result of the crash.

Police cordoned off the scene with blue police tape while emergency services worked, and officers are believed to be investigating what happened.