Work is now underway on creating what developers describe as a vast outdoor plaza next to Tenter Street, as part of the Pennine Five redevelopment of Griffin House, the former HSBC headquarters, near West Bar.

Work to date on the city centre building has seen the outside of the site’s five office blocks given a makeover. The interiors have also been updated to house up to 3,500 workers. Developers see creating a central plaza as a key element in unlocking the site’s potential, and a catalyst for growth in that area of the city centre. The £1.5 million plaza will have greenery and seating to offer a place to relax, socialise and collaborate.

Work is now underway on creating what developers describe as vast outdoor plaza next to Tenter Street, as part of the Pennine Five redevelopment of Griffin House, the former HSBC headquarters near West Bar.

Chloe Brook, director at RBH Properties, said: “We’re very excited to see work on the new plaza get underway. This office campus has always been very private and disconnected from the rest of the city centre, and our plans for Pennine Five are all about opening it up to wider business and local residential communities as well.

“The plaza will be an inclusive and welcoming focal point. It will of course provide great outdoor space to support the wellbeing and creative thinking of our on-site businesses, but more than that, we believe that through regular art installations and event opportunities, it can help bring a new sense of place and identity to the whole area.”

Three organisations have already signed up for the building – First Intuition, Department for Work and Pensions and Sheffield College. Others are in negotiations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is now underway on creating what developers describe as vast outdoor plaza next to Tenter Street, as part of the Pennine Five redevelopment of Griffin House, the former HSBC headquarters near West Bar.

“Interest in the campus has been strong, with lots of businesses supporting our bold and climate-conscious decision to renew the buildings rather than demolishing them and starting again,” added Ms Brook. “We believe that Pennine Five can act as a blueprint for how urban regeneration projects can be done in a way that is far more environmentally friendly today, and not decades down the line.”

The final phase of the Pennine Five modernisation, which includes modernising the 400 underground parking spaces, adding electric charging points and creating a cycle hub, will be completed within the next 12 months. The plaza expected to open in Spring 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad