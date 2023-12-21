Gavin Bateman was treated at Weston Park Cancer Centre, but sadly passed away just five months after being diagnosed.

The daughter of a man killed by a brain tumour has inspired her work colleagues to take part in a year of fundraising to help find a cure for the devastating disease.

Gavin Bateman, 60, from Sheffield, died from a glioblastoma (GBM) in May, just five months after being diagnosed.

His youngest daughter, Hannah Bateman, aged 28, and her colleagues who work in Sheffield and Leeds, have chosen Brain Tumour Research as its charity of the year.

Hannah said: "When dad was diagnosed, I was so angry because it felt like people with brain tumours are almost written off. Knowing others may go through that is gut-wrenching, so I want to help.

Gavin Bateman sadly passed away in May from a glioblastoma.

"Dad dedicated a huge amount of time to others. Kindness went all the way through him; he was always volunteering and doing work with various charities. I want to pay forward my dad’s charity work."

In September 2021, Gavin started to have problems with his speech whilst unwell with COVID-19 which continued for the next 18 months.

Hannah said: "We were told dad had a really aggressive glioblastoma (GBM) which was the size of a golf ball, after the scan in December last year.

"He was given a prognosis of 12 to18 months. All I could think was what the next steps would be and how that would change things for us as a family."

Hannah Bateman with her dad, Gavin, and the rest of the family.

Gavin had six weeks of radiotherapy and six weeks of intensive chemotherapy at Weston Park Cancer Centre, which the consultant made clear to the family was not a cure, but would give him more time.

Hannah said: "He deteriorated so quickly but we all knew we wanted dad to stay at home, where he was comfortable.

"On May 1, dad died at home in his chair. Mum was by his side holding his hand, which is what he would have wanted.

"Throughout this difficult time, I was incredibly grateful for the unwavering support of my colleagues.

"It’s amazing how involved everyone at the company is in raising money and awareness. This is really personal for me, and for many here who knew dad. It’s really humbling."

Staff at Sewell Wallis kicked off their year of fundraising by taking part in Wear A Christmas Hat Day on December 15.

Throughout 2024 they will take part in a range of activities, including a skydive and a five-a-side football tournament.

Matthew Price, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research said: "Gavin did so much for others, so I’m sure he would be incredibly proud of Hannah and everyone at Sewell Wallis for supporting us throughout 2024.

"We are so grateful as it’s only with the support of people like them that we’re able to progress our research into brain tumours and improve the outcome for patients like Gavin who are forced to fight this awful disease."

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002.